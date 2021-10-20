Incumbent Rock Hill mayor appears to retain seat

This article has 125 words with a read time of approximately x minutes and 35 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Incumbent mayor John Gettys has claimed victory, and challenger William Roddey has conceded in the race for mayor in the city of Rock Hill.

According to the unofficial results, with 37 of 39 precincts reporting as of late Tuesday night, Gettys has a little over 51 percent of the votes. Roddey, a York County Council member, has nearly 34 percent. The third candidate, Ishmael Lowery, has nearly 15 percent.

“Glad that this is over. Glad that we are able to move on and continue to do the work for the people of Rock Hill that they elected me to do,” Gettys said Tuesday night.

“This came down to a really close race. It was really tight down at the end and, you know, it was just that nose of the horse that got across the line a little bit faster,” Roddey said.

Getty and Roddey went into a runoff in the 2017 mayoral race, which was Rock Hill’s first contested mayoral race in 12 years.

The elections office will certify the votes on Oct. 21. A run-off will be held on Nov. 2 if needed.

