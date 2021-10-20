Homicide investigation underway on Spring St. in north Charlotte
Spring Street is located directly behind Walter G. Byers Elementary School.
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives were called to Spring Street, where one person has been pronounced dead.
No other information was immediately available.
WBTV has a crew headed to the scene and has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Check back here for further details as they come in.
