NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway on Spring St. in north Charlotte

Spring Street is located directly behind Walter G. Byers Elementary School.
A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte
A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte(Storyblocks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives were called to Spring Street, where one person has been pronounced dead.

Spring Street is located directly behind Walter G. Byers Elementary School.

A homicide investigation is underway on Spring Street in north Charlotte.
A homicide investigation is underway on Spring Street in north Charlotte.(Source: Google Maps)

No other information was immediately available.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene and has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Check back here for further details as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Some in Concord may have tap water with ‘cloudy appearance’ due to low water levels at Lake Fisher
COVID vaccines for children
Mecklenburg County prepares for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Motorcyclist dies following crash at Gastonia intersection
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking that members of the...
‘Please come forward’: Grieving wife pleads for community members to help solve husband’s killing