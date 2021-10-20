Gov. Cooper will return to Charlotte to visit daycare facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will return to Charlotte Thursday.

The governor will be in town visiting a Charlotte daycare -- LeafSpring Schools -- in the morning.

Cooper will also discuss childcare stabilization grants.

Gov. Cooper’s last visit to Charlotte was with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to visit vaccination sites in July.

