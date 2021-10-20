NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper will return to Charlotte to visit daycare facility

Cooper will also discuss childcare stabilization grants
(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will return to Charlotte Thursday.

The governor will be in town visiting a Charlotte daycare -- LeafSpring Schools -- in the morning.

Cooper will also discuss childcare stabilization grants.

Gov. Cooper’s last visit to Charlotte was with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to visit vaccination sites in July.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
A Charlotte woman won $1 million playing a $10 scratch-off ticket.
Charlotte woman wins $1M on $10 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers have resigned since August 1
‘We’re not sure if age was the cause but age can be a factor’: Some question age of water pipes...
‘Age can be a factor’: Some question dated water pipes after massive line break
‘A terrible accident.’ 911 calls reveal race to revive 6-year-old after fiery crash
‘A terrible accident.’ 911 calls reveal race to revive 6-year-old after fiery crash
‘We’re not sure if age was the cause but age can be a factor’: Some concerned about aging water...
‘We’re not sure if age was the cause but age can be a factor’: Some concerned about aging water pipes after massive line break