Former Chester County supervisor facing drug charges to appear in court

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The embattled former Chester County supervisor, facing multiple drug manufacturing and trafficking charges, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, a hearing in Kenneth Stuart’s case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the Chester County Courthouse before Judge Eugene Griffith.

Last September, Stuart was charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of trafficking meth/ice/crank/crack cocaine, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of misconduct of office.

Related: ‘From elected official to jail.’ Chester Co. supervisor facing drug charges to remain behind bars

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Stuart. He was replaced by Wylie Glenn Frederick.

Prosecutors allege that Stuart used county cars to transport drugs so he wouldn’t be pulled over. He also allegedly conspired to steal car parts from those cars to sell.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey previously said a large portion of the meth addicts in the county were being supplied by the Chester County supervisor and his co-conspirators.

Dorsey says meth contributes to the biggest drug problem in Chester County.

This is not the first time Stuart has been in hot water.

Back in May of 2019, county council filed an ethics complaint against him after he gave a raise to then sheriff Alex Underwood.

The council said Stuart gave Underwood and four deputies a $20,000 raise back in 2016. South Carolina law states only county council has the authority to give elected officials a raise.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.