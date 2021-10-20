NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former Chester County supervisor facing drug charges to appear in court

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, a hearing in Kenneth Stuart’s case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the Chester County Courthouse before Judge Eugene Griffith.
Chester County Supervisor Kenneth Shane Stuart faces meth manufacturing, drug trafficking charges
Chester County Supervisor Kenneth Shane Stuart faces meth manufacturing, drug trafficking charges(Morgan Newell | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The embattled former Chester County supervisor, facing multiple drug manufacturing and trafficking charges, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, a hearing in Kenneth Stuart’s case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the Chester County Courthouse before Judge Eugene Griffith.

Last September, Stuart was charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of trafficking meth/ice/crank/crack cocaine, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of misconduct of office.

Related: ‘From elected official to jail.’ Chester Co. supervisor facing drug charges to remain behind bars

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Stuart. He was replaced by Wylie Glenn Frederick.

Prosecutors allege that Stuart used county cars to transport drugs so he wouldn’t be pulled over. He also allegedly conspired to steal car parts from those cars to sell.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey previously said a large portion of the meth addicts in the county were being supplied by the Chester County supervisor and his co-conspirators.

Dorsey says meth contributes to the biggest drug problem in Chester County.

This is not the first time Stuart has been in hot water.

Back in May of 2019, county council filed an ethics complaint against him after he gave a raise to then sheriff Alex Underwood.

The council said Stuart gave Underwood and four deputies a $20,000 raise back in 2016. South Carolina law states only county council has the authority to give elected officials a raise.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center

Latest News

The Spectrum Center will be at full capacity for the Charlotte Hornets' new season.
Charlotte Hornets opening season at full capacity at Spectrum Center
Parents brought in cases of bottled water for a Charlotte high school football team following...
Schools adjust to challenge created by water main break in Charlotte
Damarion Rondell Matthews. left, and James Edward Wooding, right, both 18, were charged Tuesday...
Police charge two after armed robbery in Salisbury
Rowan County has access to one of the largest pools of potential workers in North Carolina.
Rowan EDC adds workforce development tools to aid businesses