NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather holds

After a pleasant evening, clear skies will allow readings to drop back to the cool 50s for most neighborhoods early Thursday morning, not quite as chilly as recent nights.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off chilly again this morning, but with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast, afternoon readings will jump to near 80° later today.

  • Another chilly morning
  • Unseasonably warm afternoon
  • Rain chances remain low

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After a pleasant evening, clear skies will allow readings to drop back to the cool 50s for most neighborhoods early Thursday morning, not quite as chilly as recent nights.

In advance of a weak cool front, high temperatures will hold close to 80° on Thursday as a stiff southwest breeze picks up.  There’s a very small chance for a stray shower or two from late Thursday into early Friday as that cool front moves through the region, but that’s about it. High temperatures Friday are still forecast to remain quite warm, reaching the upper 70s before backing down a little behind the late-week front to the middle 70s on Saturday. 

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for the middle of the week.
Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for the middle of the week.(Source: WBTV)

Both days of the weekend will feature lots of sunshine with near-zero rain chances and highs that will rebound into the upper 70s by Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s this weekend.

Rain chances remain low and afternoon readings remain well-above average early next week with highs in the upper 70s forecast through the midweek period.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center

Latest News

First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather holds
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm weather holds
80s- here we come! Oct. 19 Nightly Weather Update
Warm weather coming back. Nightly weather forecast Oct. 19
80s - here we come!
80s - here we come!
80s - here we come!
80s - here we come!