First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather holds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We're starting off chilly again this morning, but with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast, afternoon readings will jump to near 80° later today.

Another chilly morning

Unseasonably warm afternoon

Rain chances remain low

After a pleasant evening, clear skies will allow readings to drop back to the cool 50s for most neighborhoods early Thursday morning, not quite as chilly as recent nights.

In advance of a weak cool front, high temperatures will hold close to 80° on Thursday as a stiff southwest breeze picks up. There’s a very small chance for a stray shower or two from late Thursday into early Friday as that cool front moves through the region, but that’s about it. High temperatures Friday are still forecast to remain quite warm, reaching the upper 70s before backing down a little behind the late-week front to the middle 70s on Saturday.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for the middle of the week. (Source: WBTV)

Both days of the weekend will feature lots of sunshine with near-zero rain chances and highs that will rebound into the upper 70s by Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s this weekend.

Rain chances remain low and afternoon readings remain well-above average early next week with highs in the upper 70s forecast through the midweek period.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

