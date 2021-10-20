NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: More warm days ahead

Our gradual warm-up continues after a chilly start to the work and school week.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - October has been abnormally warm and dry so far, and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon.

  • Warm sunshine continues through mid-week
  • Cold front moves overhead Thursday-Friday
  • Nice, but warm weekend ahead

Our gradual warm-up continues after a chilly start to the work and school week. Highs this afternoon will top out in the low 80s, and morning lows will only make it back into the low-mid 50s overnight. We’ll likely reach 80 degrees once again Thursday afternoon before our next cold front moves in.

Clouds and winds will start to pick up through the day tomorrow, with rain chances holding off until the evening and overnight hours. The best chance of rain will be in the mountains tomorrow night, but a few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible in the Piedmont region as well. Any of the rain still around by Friday morning will be off to our east as we wrap up the work week.

As high pressure builds back into the region, anticipate another nice and dry weekend ahead!

