Facility developed to suck carbon dioxide from atmosphere

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a "direct air carbon capture facility."
Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”(Climeworks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two companies have developed machines to literally suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in an attempt to slow the climate crisis and prevent some of its most devastating consequences.

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”

The aim of Orca is to help the world reach net zero emissions, which means removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as is emitted.

The machines use chemical filters to capture the heat-trapping gas. The “fans,” or metal collectors, suck in the surrounding air and filter out the carbon dioxide so it can be stored.

Orca opened last month and currently removes about 10 metric tons of carbon dioxide every day, roughly the same amount emitted by 800 cars a day in the U.S.

It’s also about the same amount of carbon dioxide 500 trees could soak up in a year.

Humans emit about 35 billion tons of greenhouse gas a year.

