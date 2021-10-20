Charlotte Hornets opening season at full capacity at Spectrum Center

This article has 323 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 36 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets begin the regular season Wednesday night, as the NBA is celebrating 75 years.

While there’s lots of excitement, there’s also more to consider than usual for Wednesday’s game at the Spectrum Center.

Early Wednesday morning, the Charlotte city skyline was lit up in Hornets purple and teal. There are high hopes for the team this year; they kick off the 2021-2022 season against the Indiana Pacers. Unlike last year, there will be full capacity at the Spectrum Center this season.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the team has put some new requirements into place. For those who are coming to a game, anyone 5 years of age or older will have to follow the local indoor mask mandate and keep their mask on at all times unless eating or drinking.

Those lucky enough to score tickets courtside or anywhere 15 feet from the court - or for fans who will be in the Hardwood Club - will have to show their vaccine card or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days prior to the game. At-home tests don’t count.

Seth Bennett, the Hornet’s chief marketing officer, told the QC Morning team this week the team has already sold 2,000 new season tickets this year. More than anything, though, the team is focused on keeping fans healthy.

“Absolutely number one. We want to make sure everyone has a safe time and at the same time, be comfortable, have fun,” Bennett said. “The whole idea is that we’re actually going to have our fans back with no limits on our capacity. We’re looking forward to a sold-out opening night and the energy has just been amazing thus far.”

Mobile ticketing is the name of the game; nearly all tickets will be digital this season.

Fans also shouldn’t bring cash. The Spectrum Center has gone cashless at the concessions and in the team store.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.