NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte Hornets opening season at full capacity at Spectrum Center

While there’s lots of excitement, there’s also more to consider than usual for Wednesday’s game at the Spectrum Center.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 323 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 36 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets begin the regular season Wednesday night, as the NBA is celebrating 75 years.

While there’s lots of excitement, there’s also more to consider than usual for Wednesday’s game at the Spectrum Center.

Early Wednesday morning, the Charlotte city skyline was lit up in Hornets purple and teal. There are high hopes for the team this year; they kick off the 2021-2022 season against the Indiana Pacers. Unlike last year, there will be full capacity at the Spectrum Center this season.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the team has put some new requirements into place. For those who are coming to a game, anyone 5 years of age or older will have to follow the local indoor mask mandate and keep their mask on at all times unless eating or drinking.

Those lucky enough to score tickets courtside or anywhere 15 feet from the court - or for fans who will be in the Hardwood Club - will have to show their vaccine card or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days prior to the game. At-home tests don’t count.

Seth Bennett, the Hornet’s chief marketing officer, told the QC Morning team this week the team has already sold 2,000 new season tickets this year. More than anything, though, the team is focused on keeping fans healthy.

“Absolutely number one. We want to make sure everyone has a safe time and at the same time, be comfortable, have fun,” Bennett said. “The whole idea is that we’re actually going to have our fans back with no limits on our capacity. We’re looking forward to a sold-out opening night and the energy has just been amazing thus far.”

Mobile ticketing is the name of the game; nearly all tickets will be digital this season.

Fans also shouldn’t bring cash. The Spectrum Center has gone cashless at the concessions and in the team store.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center

Latest News

The Spectrum Center will be at full capacity for the Charlotte Hornets' new season.
Charlotte Hornets opening season at full capacity at Spectrum Center
Late Observer sports reporter Rick Bonnell.
Hornets honor Rick Bonnell’s legacy with annual scholarship, name entrance after him
Chariton Valley will be highlighting their SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions on the #00.
Salisbury-based StarCom Racing to partner with Chariton Valley and Creek Enterprise for the Hollywood Casino 400
Kids catching their first Panthers game
Kids catching their first Panthers game