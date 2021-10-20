NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charity Fraud Awareness Week: Avoid donating to a fake charity

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re entering the months when people are feeling a bit more generous.

Coincidentally, it’s also Charity Fraud Awareness Week – a good time to think about who you want to give to and where that money is actually going.

According to NC Attorney General Josh Stein, “As people start to give more money, the scammers come out of the woodwork to try to steal more money.”

He says his office has received 50-plus complaints about charity scams this year, totally nearly $50,000.

“We fully anticipate for those numbers to increase the last 3 months of the year.”

When it’s time to give, we know North Carolinians are quick to open their wallets but be careful!

“We strongly recommend giving to charities you know, you have confidence in, will use the money in a way that will make the kind of difference you want.”

One of the websites he recommends is GuideStar.

You can look up a charity’s tax return and find out about assets, salaries, and other expenses.

“The two main complaints we receive are a legitimate charity that uses some paid telemarketer that takes 90% of the dollar you give them, only 10%, 10 cents on the dollar, goes to actually help what you want it to help, the rest just goes to the telemarketer.”

The second complaint is flat-out fraud – a made-up company.

To avoid this, you reach out to the company.

“There are so many scams perpetuated on Facebook where they tell some story that’s really heartrending and you say that’s wrong I want to do something, and they’ll put a GoFundMe page, you have no idea if that’s legitimate or not.”

On social media, you’ve probably seen people asking for donations.

If it’s a crowdfunding campaign, look up the organizer and contact them. If they don’t provide a valid contact number or email - steer clear.

If there’s a link to a charity’s website, go there, and look for that “h-t-t-p-s” to make sure it’s secure.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
A Charlotte woman won $1 million playing a $10 scratch-off ticket.
Charlotte woman wins $1M on $10 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

National Schools Bus Safety Week is the third week of October
Lancaster County Schools commemorates School Bus Safety Week by sharing stories, emphasizing safety
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers have resigned since August 1
Gov. Cooper will return to Charlotte to visit daycare facility
‘We’re not sure if age was the cause but age can be a factor’: Some question age of water pipes...
‘Age can be a factor’: Some question dated water pipes after massive line break