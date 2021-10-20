NC DHHS Flu
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

