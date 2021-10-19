NC DHHS Flu
Virtual Fair Housing workshop announced in Concord

The virtual workshop will include a guest speaker from Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord and the City of Kannapolis will jointly host a “Home Sweet Home” virtual fair housing workshop on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Anyone interested in learning more about local efforts to address chronic fair housing issues is encouraged to attend.

The virtual workshop will include a guest speaker from Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. and several panelists who will share their professional perspectives on the topics of homelessness, homeownership, inequality and disenfranchised communities.

To register for this free, virtual event visit:  https://forms.gle/kNgYYjY9jExvqv3d6 or call Alicia Broadway at (704) 920-5137.

