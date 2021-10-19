Viral videos shows people fighting at Bank of America Stadium after game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight at the Bank of America Stadium Sunday following the Panthers-Vikings game has people all over social media talking.

Two videos have over 1.2 million views.

You go to a Panthers game to have a good time and you expect all the action to take place on the field.

That clearly wasn’t the case Sunday.

There was a crowd of people, punches thrown, and kicking.

At one point, a person who appeared to have been involved in the fight was knocked to the ground.

And another person on the ground…

And then another.

The two videos, which were posted on Twitter, last nearly 3 minutes and took place inside of the Bank of America Stadium.

According to posts online, fans were yelling at each other during the game and one person waited for the other person in the tunnel.

At some point, someone appears to come and break things up.

The question many people are asking: where was security?

A Bank of America Stadium spokesperson said:

“Stadium security responded to the altercation and contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. We are working to identify those involved, and they will be subject to the strongest discipline under stadium policies and local laws. While this was an isolated incident, Bank of America Stadium is committed to a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, and does not tolerate this type of behavior. As we do following all of our events, we review all incidents and fan conduct issues to ensure that we are providing a safe stadium experience.”

CMPD tells WBTV it happened at the end of the game and the situation de-escalated before officers got there.

CMPD never got a request from any of the people involved to file charges and they’re unaware of any injuries.

The weekend before, on October 10, 2021, CMPD says officers were requested to respond to a restroom inside Bank of America Stadium due to reports of a female inside one of the stalls.

CMPD says, a male and female were asked to leave for violating Stadium policy and there were no arrests.

A Bank of America Stadium spokesperson said they didn’t have anything to add to CMPD’s statement.

