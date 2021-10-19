Salisbury convenience store robbed at gunpoint

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are reporting the robbery of a convenience store early on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, someone entered the Rushco in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street just after 2:00 a.m. The person had a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This stiry will be updated as more information becomes available.

