Salisbury convenience store robbed at gunpoint

The robbery happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are reporting the robbery of a convenience store early on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, someone entered the Rushco in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street just after 2:00 a.m. The person had a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This stiry will be updated as more information becomes available.

