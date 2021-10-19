NC DHHS Flu
One year later: Family still seeks closure, arrests after man fatally struck during hit-and-run in York County

Scott Jason Mock was fatally struck by a car around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020.
Scott Jason Mock
Scott Jason Mock(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a year since a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing U.S. 21 outside Fort Mill.

Still, there have been no arrests, no closure for the family of Scott Jason Mock.

Mock was fatally struck by a car around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020. South Carolina State troopers said Mock was crossing U.S. 21 at Regent Parkway, just outside Fort Mill, when a car struck him and then took off. Mock died at the scene.

On Jan. 19, 2021, troopers released a picture of Mock.

Mock’s family is asking anyone with information to contact S.C. Highway Patrol so that the case can finally be solved.

The car involved, believed to be a black 3-series BMW, left the scene. Troopers say the vehicle likely had damage to the driver’s side.

The driver’s side mirror was missing.

At the time, the car was last seen traveling north on US-21 toward Interstate 77 and Carowinds.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-366-1896.

