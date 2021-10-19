One year later: Family still seeks closure, arrests after man fatally struck during hit-and-run in York County

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a year since a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing U.S. 21 outside Fort Mill.

Still, there have been no arrests, no closure for the family of Scott Jason Mock.

Mock was fatally struck by a car around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020. South Carolina State troopers said Mock was crossing U.S. 21 at Regent Parkway, just outside Fort Mill, when a car struck him and then took off. Mock died at the scene.

On Jan. 19, 2021, troopers released a picture of Mock.

Mock’s family is asking anyone with information to contact S.C. Highway Patrol so that the case can finally be solved.

The car involved, believed to be a black 3-series BMW, left the scene. Troopers say the vehicle likely had damage to the driver’s side.

The driver’s side mirror was missing.

At the time, the car was last seen traveling north on US-21 toward Interstate 77 and Carowinds.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-366-1896.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.