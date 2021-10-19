One killed in crash near Carowinds amusement park

This article has 70 words with a read time of approximately 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning in southwest Charlotte.

The collision happened on Carowinds Boulevard at Best Day Boulevard, near Carowinds amusement park and close to the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

