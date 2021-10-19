NC DHHS Flu
One killed in crash near Carowinds amusement park

The collision happened on Carowinds Boulevard at Best Day Boulevard, near Carowinds amusement park.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning in southwest Charlotte.

The collision happened on Carowinds Boulevard at Best Day Boulevard, near Carowinds amusement park and close to the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come in.

