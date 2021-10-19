NC DHHS Flu
One injured in shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex

The shooting happened at the McMullen Wood Apartments just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight shooting at a south Charlotte apartment complex left one injured, officials said.

The shooting happened at the McMullen Wood Apartments just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The complex is on Walsh Boulevard off Johnston Road near Pineville Matthews Road.

According to Medic, one person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released at this time regarding possible suspects or an arrest.

Stay with WBTV for further details as they come in.

