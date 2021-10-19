No decision made on Pipe and Foundry property in uptown Charlotte

This article has 200 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 1 second.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The future of a very large piece of property in uptown Charlotte remains in limbo.

The Charlotte City Council did not vote on rezoning the 55-acre Charlotte Pipe and Foundry site for mixed-use on Monday. That could open it up to be a spot for restaurants, retail, hotels, a stadium and more.

The rezoning petition will now go to a zoning committee for additional recommendations.

Pipe and Foundry has been off Morehead Street for over 100 years.

The company announced last May it was moving to Stanly County, freeing up prime real estate located close to Bank of America Stadium. Owners selected Stanly County after a two-year process, with the company investing at least $325 million in the new foundry.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper previously cited the land in uptown as a possible home for a new stadium.

According to our news partners at The Charlotte Observer, a city spokesperson says the earliest city council could vote on the rezoning would be Nov. 15.

