NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a state trooper struck a motorcycle rider, sending the man onto the pavement, where a tractor trailer ran over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old man died at the scene Monday night.

A news release said the 30-year-old trooper pulled onto State Road 400 near Auburndale and hit the motorcycle.

Neither the trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The agency did not release the names of those involved.

At the time of the accident, the trooper was assisting a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
Crews restore water service, issue boil water advisory following water main break in Charlotte
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.
Man found shot to death in basement of Rowan County home

Latest News

The ACLU and an attorney for the family says the 10-year-old girl’s rights were violated when...
ACLU takes issue with 10-year-old Hawaii girl’s arrest at school for drawing a picture
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital...
US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The transit line police chief expressed his outrage that no passengers reported the rape.
Police: People appeared to record rape on Pa. transit line, didn't report it
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry