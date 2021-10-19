NC DHHS Flu
Man found shot in the head in Lancaster County, authorities say

Authorities said Tuesday the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are investigating a Monday night shooting in Lancaster County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KERSHAW, S.C (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Monday night in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to East Richland Street in Kershaw shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found the 27-year-old behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford Escape with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to a nearby landing zone and flown to a medical facility for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Tuesday the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the victim appeared to have been driving the Escape east on East Richland Street and was hit by gunfire.

The car then ran off the road and went through open ground before coming to rest against the side of a home, investigators said.

They added that the home did not suffer significant damage.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues.

