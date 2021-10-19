NC DHHS Flu
Man charged after running away from deputies in smoke shop, throwing gun under table

Elijah Ohmari Redfern was charged.
Elijah Ohmari Redfern was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man faces charges after he allegedly ran from deputies who had a search warrant for him.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Elijah Ohmari Redfern was located on Monday at the Happy Smoke Shop on Avalon Drive in Salisbury. Redfern was to be served with a DNA search warrant for evidence related to a case from April.

When confronted by deputies on Monday, Redfern reportedly tried to run away but was arrested in the back room. Deputies say Redfern threw a 9mm Glock handgun under a table during the arrest.

Redfern was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He was out on bond on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, selling or buying a firearm with an altered serial number, misdemeanor flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor hit and run, leaving the scene after causing property damage and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance.

In the incident from April, Redfern allegedly led officers on a chase that ended in China Grove. He was able to run away, but was arrested several days later on April 27.

After his arrest on Monday, bond was set at $10,000.

In 2015 Redfern was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in Guilford County. At that time he was sentenced to 38-58 months in prison, and was released in July 2018. In 2019 Redfern was convicted of flee to elude arrest and sentenced to 8 to 19 months in prison.

