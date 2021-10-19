NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested in 32-year-old burglary, rape case in Charlotte

Police have charged Johnny Evans Jr. for a crime that happened in Charlotte on August 27, 1989
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for a burglary and rape case that has been open for more than 32 years.

Police have charged Johnny Evans Jr. for a crime that happened in Charlotte on August 27, 1989.

Police said that in the early-morning hours, a person broke into a home on Simmons Street.

A man was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female and then robbing her home.

The then-teen called the police and was treated at the hospital where DNA was collected.

Police said the DNA was initially tested in 1990.

Evans was recently identified as a suspect through a DNA match, and warrants for first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree rape were then issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Evans was found and arrested without incident.

Evans was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and served with his three outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, or leave the information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

