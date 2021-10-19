NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Loose leaf collection begins October 25 in Kannapolis

Loose leaf collection will begin October 25 and will end March 4.
Loose leaf collection will begin October 25 and will end March 4.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Loose leaf collection will begin October 25 and will end March 4. After March 4, the City of Kannapolis requests that residents bag any loose leaves and place them at the curb for yard waste collection.

During the Loose-Leaf Season, there will not be loose leaf collection on the following holidays observed by the City:  Veteran’s Day (Nov 11th), Thanksgiving (Nov 25th and 26th), Christmas (Dec 23rd, 24th, and 27th), New Year’s Eve  (Dec 31st), and Martin Luther King Day (Jan 17th).

Loose Leaf Collection Do’s & Don’ts:

  • Leaves must be placed at the curb or along the ditch line – not in ditches – in rows parallel with the street.
  • Place leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.
  • Leaves mixed with limbs, other yard waste, gum balls, gravel, glass or other solid matter will not be collected.
  • Leaves in garbage containers will not be collected.
  • Leaves must be clear of water meters and fences and placed on the street side of retaining walls.
  • Leaves must be clear of sidewalks/street.

To find your loose-leaf collection schedule, visit //kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
Charlotte Water Break
Crews restore water service, issue boil water advisory following water main break in Charlotte
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.
Man found shot to death in basement of Rowan County home

Latest News

The shooting happened at the McMullen Wood Apartments just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
One injured in shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex
Order your pies between October 25 and November 17 online at www.mowrowan.org/pie-sale or call...
Feed a Senior, it’s Easy as Pie! Meals on Wheels Rowan launches first annual pie sale
The virtual workshop will include a guest speaker from Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc.
Virtual Fair Housing workshop announced in Concord
Charlotte Water Break
Crews restore water service, issue boil water advisory following water main break in Charlotte