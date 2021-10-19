High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County

NC DHHS Flu
A driver was taken into custody following a high-speed chase that started in Rowan County.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a high-speed chase that started Tuesday morning in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:45 a.m. deputies attempted to stop a vehicle when the driver sped off.

The driver led law enforcement on a chase on Interstate 85 before eventually heading onto Highway 29, going into Kannapolis and Concord, law enforcement said.

The chase included time on Roxie Street, Branchview Drive, Dale Earnhardt Blvd, and several roundabouts.

According to authorities, the driver eventually came back into Rowan County on I-85 and deputies used stop sticks near the town of China Grove.

The driver pulled over and was taken into custody on Highway 29 near Salisbury, authorities said. The pursuit came to an end in the parking lot of Salisbury Fire Appliance.

During the chase, the driver reportedly ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and hit speeds up to 115 mph, according to the RCSO.

The suspect’s name and specific charges were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

