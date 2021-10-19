Gradually warming temperatures ahead...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a couple of chilly mornings, more mild conditions will return to the area through the rest of the workweek.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Gradually warming temperatures through mid-week

Cold front arrives Thursday-Friday

Slightly cooler heading into the weekend

Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

Much cooler conditions have been around for the start of the workweek so far, especially in comparison to the way we wrapped up last week!

We woke up to the 30s and 40s once again this morning, but sunshine has warmed us quickly into the 70s this afternoon.

Despite some high cloud cover overnight, temperatures should still be able to dip into the 40s area-wide by Wednesday morning. From there, anticipate gradually warming conditions as high pressure slides east.

By the end of the workweek, another cold front will have moved overhead, bringing with it a few passing showers Thursday into Friday.

Rain chances will be limited, although we need the rainfall! Sunny, dry, and nice weather will then return for the weekend!

