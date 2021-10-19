NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gradually warming temperatures ahead...

First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine will take us back to the 80-degree mark mid-week before another cold front approaches the region
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a couple of chilly mornings, more mild conditions will return to the area through the rest of the workweek.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Gradually warming temperatures through mid-week
  • Cold front arrives Thursday-Friday
  • Slightly cooler heading into the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

Much cooler conditions have been around for the start of the workweek so far, especially in comparison to the way we wrapped up last week!

We woke up to the 30s and 40s once again this morning, but sunshine has warmed us quickly into the 70s this afternoon.

Despite some high cloud cover overnight, temperatures should still be able to dip into the 40s area-wide by Wednesday morning. From there, anticipate gradually warming conditions as high pressure slides east.

By the end of the workweek, another cold front will have moved overhead, bringing with it a few passing showers Thursday into Friday.

Rain chances will be limited, although we need the rainfall! Sunny, dry, and nice weather will then return for the weekend!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
Crews restore water service, issue boil water advisory following water main break in Charlotte
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.
Man found shot to death in basement of Rowan County home

Latest News

Gradually warming temperatures ahead...
Gradually warming temperatures ahead...
The high temperature will hit the upper 70s on Tuesday.
First Alert: Chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons
First Alert: Chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons
First Alert: Chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons
WBTV Oct. 18 High Temps
Evening weather update: Another warming trend on the way