Good Question: Why hasn’t Atrium Health yet terminated employees who haven’t been vaccinated?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In tonight’s Good Question, we’re asking about one of our healthcare systems.

Mark writes: “Why isn’t anyone reporting or asking the question as to why Atrium isn’t terminating employees who don’t get vaccinated? Novant is, other companies are, but Atrium has not.”

Good question.

We have talked about Novant Health.

Its deadline for team members to get their second dose of the COVID vaccine was last week.

We do not have numbers yet on if any staff members didn’t comply.

We do know that more than 100 staff members were fired when they didn’t get their first dose.

But we have not shared numbers from Atrium Health.

Atrium’s deadline for team members to be fully vaccinated is October 31.

We reached out to ask about how many people are vaccinated, if anyone has been terminated and if the plan is to fire anyone who doesn’t comply.

Here is the response we got from Atrium:

“While we don’t have specific numbers to share, we are making tremendous progress each day as we near the deadline of October 31 for teammates to be in full compliance with our flu and COVID vaccine requirements. Since Atrium Health receives funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal government has also announced that all healthcare employees, except those with religious or medical exemptions, are vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021.”

So, no numbers. It’s unclear if anyone has been fired or what percentage of the team is vaccinated.

We’ll keep pushing for answers.

