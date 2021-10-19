NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons

After a pleasant evening, clear skies will allow readings to drop back to the chilly 40s for most neighborhoods early Wednesday morning.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off chilly again this morning, but with wall-to-wall sunshine in the forecast, afternoon readings will bounce back to the upper 70s today.

  • Another chilly morning
  • Pleasantly warm afternoon
  • Rain chances remain low

After a pleasant evening, clear skies will allow readings to drop back to the chilly 40s for most neighborhoods early Wednesday morning.

A steady warming trend will dominate the midweek period, with highs inching up close to 80° Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will hit 80 for the midweek period.
High temperatures will hit 80 for the midweek period.(Source: WBTV)

As for much-needed rain, the news is not quite so good. There’s a very small chance for a stray shower or two from late Thursday into early Friday as another cold front moves through the region, but that’s about it. High temperatures Friday are still forecast to remain quite warm, reaching the mid to upper 70s before backing down a little behind the late-week front to the middle 70s over the weekend.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

