Family of woman murdered in 2004 by same man charged in Gastonia murder, helping domestic violence victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a decision that too many men and women face: how to leave out of an abusive relationship before it’s too late.

In 2004, Marsheida Dorsey-Carn was murdered by then-boyfriend Charles Combs. Combs, who was 18 years old at the time, served nearly 12 years behind bars for the murder.

Almost 17 years later, he’s now accused of murdering LaPorscha Baldwin.

“It was as if hearing this thing was happening all over again for me just to carry the pain of Marsheida,” said Dr. Purposed Carn.

Purposed Carn is Marsheida’s stepmother. She along with Marsheida’s father, Pastor Micheal Carn, have been on a mission to keep Marsheida’s name alive by helping victims of domestic violence through their organizations Fathers of Murdered Offsprings and D’Vine Destiny in the Houston, Texas, area.

Purposed Carn is also a 21-year domestic violence survivor.

“You have to, as a domestic violence person that has been through it when people ask us why do y’all stay, Why do y’all stay that’s psychological abuse is just as damaging as that physical abuse, and sometimes it’s even worse,” she said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.

Female victims sustain injuries 3x more often than male victims.

So how do you get out of an abusive relationship? Especially when you’re told, as family says was the case in Marsheida and LaPorscha, “If you try to leave me, I will kill you.”

“A person should not just get up and try to leave which is what happened with Marsheida. LaPorscha tried to leave and so this was the end result. You have to have safety plan, talk to someone constantly,” Dr. Purposed Carn said.

She says to also contact a domestic violence advocate or shelter to safely get out.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about what’s done behind closed doors, but you need to because you’re in a situation where this person can lose the trigger, real quick and kill you. And so it’s good to have a safety plan, write everything down, make sure all of your contacts, your social media you’re tracking back all of this information, then that person can go back on to try to find you,” she said.

If you are in need of help, The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-799-SAFE.

Marsheida’s father remembers 2004 murder

Pastor Micheal Carn says the news of LaPorcha Baldwin’s murder brought back memories of his own daughter’s murder. He says his family fought for Combs to remain in prison.

“The way I feel, he should be given the death penalty. He is a menace to society,” Micheal Carn said.

Michael Carn also tells WBTV he is willing to stand by the Baldwin family to make sure Combs does not get out again.

“My message would be to them...hold their daughter’s life in their hands. Not allow anyone to take their precious memories away,” he added.

