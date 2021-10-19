Doctor weighs in on death of Colin Powell, importance of protecting immunocompromised

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former secretary of state, Colin Powell, died from complications from COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

But he also suffered from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that researchers have determined makes the vaccines less effective.

“Between 10 and 15 million Americans are potentially significantly immunocompromised such that if they get covid they’re at much greater risk for severe course, possibly death,” Dr. Charles Bregier, with Novant Health, told WBTV.

Dr. Bregier says Colin Powell was among this group.

According a study published by the journal Leukemia, 55% of multiple myeloma patients failed to fully respond to COVID-19 vaccination.

“If you have cancer that can suppress your mood system, especially if you’re on cancer-fighting medications that are made to fight the cancer, which as a byproduct suppresses your immune system,” he said.

It’s why he says it’s still so important for healthy people to get the shot.

“We want everyone to individually be protected from COVID, but we also understand from a community perspective it’s important to take care of the most vulnerable in our community,” he said.

According to the CDC, 85% of fatal breakthrough cases are among people age 65 and up.

But only 15% of that age group has gotten a booster shot.

Colin Powell had not had the chance.

“If he had been able to get the third dose two weeks or so before he contracted COVID, it might have certainly saved his life,” Dr. Bregier said.

Booster shots will soon be more widely available, with more discussions on Moderna and J&J’s booster shots scheduled for this week.

Dr. Bregier says Novant Health is ready, and he hopes the community is too.

“Let’s continue to push for vaccinations and hope we can finally put the worst of this pandemic behind us sometime in 2022,” he said.

He also says some doctors are even recommending fourth doses for immunocompromised people two weeks after the third dose.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.