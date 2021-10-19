NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Doctor weighs in on death of Colin Powell, importance of protecting immunocompromised

By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former secretary of state, Colin Powell, died from complications from COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

But he also suffered from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that researchers have determined makes the vaccines less effective.

“Between 10 and 15 million Americans are potentially significantly immunocompromised such that if they get covid they’re at much greater risk for severe course, possibly death,” Dr. Charles Bregier, with Novant Health, told WBTV.

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Dr. Bregier says Colin Powell was among this group.

According a study published by the journal Leukemia, 55% of multiple myeloma patients failed to fully respond to COVID-19 vaccination.

“If you have cancer that can suppress your mood system, especially if you’re on cancer-fighting medications that are made to fight the cancer, which as a byproduct suppresses your immune system,” he said.

It’s why he says it’s still so important for healthy people to get the shot.

“We want everyone to individually be protected from COVID, but we also understand from a community perspective it’s important to take care of the most vulnerable in our community,” he said.

According to the CDC, 85% of fatal breakthrough cases are among people age 65 and up.

But only 15% of that age group has gotten a booster shot.

Colin Powell had not had the chance.

“If he had been able to get the third dose two weeks or so before he contracted COVID, it might have certainly saved his life,” Dr. Bregier said.

Booster shots will soon be more widely available, with more discussions on Moderna and J&J’s booster shots scheduled for this week.

Dr. Bregier says Novant Health is ready, and he hopes the community is too.

“Let’s continue to push for vaccinations and hope we can finally put the worst of this pandemic behind us sometime in 2022,” he said.

He also says some doctors are even recommending fourth doses for immunocompromised people two weeks after the third dose.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.
Man found shot to death in basement of Rowan County home

Latest News

Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump: ‘We won’t be well-behaved victims’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death
Maiden Police officers seized 101 pounds of packaged marijuana, five pounds of marijuana...
2 arrested after 100 pounds of weed, cocaine, mushrooms, assault rifles seized in Catawba County
Viral video shows people fighting at Bank of America Stadium after game
Viral videos show people fighting at Bank of America Stadium after game
Steve Ohnesorge has been with WBTV for 45 years.
Taking a look at some of Steve Ohnesorge’s memorable moments with WBTV