Crews restore water service, issue boil water advisory following water main break in Charlotte

All water service has been restored following Monday’s large water main break in Charlotte, according to a 12:30 a.m. Tuesday update from Charlotte Water.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Officials have also issued a boil water advisory for those who were impacted by the water main break.

According to Charlotte Water, for those who did not experience a loss of pressure or water, their water is safe to drink.

However, customers who experienced a loss of water should boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, crews said.

It is safe to shower and the boil water advisory is only for water consumption.

Customers should continue to boil water until the low water pressure advisory ends.

Charlotte Water issued the low water pressure advisory for residents who experienced low to no water pressure Monday evening due to the water main break.

The advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure. Charlotte Watter will provide updates when the advisory has ended.

The large break occurred at 1400 Remount Road just before 6 p.m. Monday and crews have to close valves to isolate the break and restore service to several impacted zip codes.

Charlotte resident Anthony Flores said he saw the water spewing into the air as he traveled by Revolution Park Monday evening.

“It was like massive, over the bridge. It was massive like up to the wires. It was bad, just real bad and out of control,” described Flores.

The affected areas of the system are roughly bounded:

• To the north by Brookshire Blvd & I-85

• To the east by WT Harris Blvd and Monroe Rd

• To the west by of the Catawba River

• To the south by the State Line

According to Charlotte Water, portions of the below zip codes may have experienced low-to-no water pressure during the evening hours of Oct. 18, based on customer calls and social media reports. Crews stressed this list may not be comprehensive and will be updated as more information comes in:

28105

28202

28203

28205

28206

28207

28208

28209

28211

28212

28213

28214

28215

28216

28217

28277

Charlotte Douglas International Airport was among several businesses and residents affected by it.

The airport posted an update just before 8 p.m. and lifted a temporary ground stop and operations had resumed. They also said water had returned to all restrooms.

South End residents Kaine Mcalister and Grayson Sands traveled to Revolution Park to check out the site of the water main break Monday evening. Both men said they had limited water pressure in their South End apartment units. Sands said he lives in the Hub South End apartments and Mcalister said he lives in the Centro Railyard apartments.

“I was just trying to take a shower earlier and just didn’t see anything. I got an email from the apartment and they said the water pressure’s a little bit low right now,” said Sands.

Mcalister said he realized he had lost water pressure when he tried to fill up a glass of water in his apartment.

“I was thinking about it and I’m like, ‘How am I gonna cook? How am I gonna shower for work?’ I was like, ‘this goes a lot further than I was imagining’,” said Mcalister.

Charlotte Water said it is investigating to determine the cause of the break.

Residents are advised to please not call 311 or 911 to report a disruption in your service.

