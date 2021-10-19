NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down in long-term care facilities

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine being administered by a needle to an elderly gentleman. Jan. 16th, 2021.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine being administered by a needle to an elderly gentleman. Jan. 16th, 2021.((WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - New data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows the significant impact of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHHS says hospitalizations and deaths among residents in long-term care facilities were significantly lower over the summer than they were last winter.

The department says while reported COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities increased from July to September of this year, average weekly cases decreased by 89%, hospitalizations decreased by 93% and deaths decreased by 95% compared with November and December of last year.

THE DHHS says the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations can be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine, as last year, residents were not vaccinated.

“This data from our long-term care facilities is more evidence that vaccines save lives,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 and help your friends and loved ones to do the same.”

Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, NCDHHS secretary

The DHHS reports that as of last week, more than 80% of long-term care facility residents have been fully vaccinated.

The department also says outbreaks in long-term care facilities are smaller in size and have fewer associated deaths compared with any other time during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.
Man found shot to death in basement of Rowan County home

Latest News

MRIs become important tools in diagnosing prostate cancer
MRIs become important tools in diagnosing prostate cancer
Treating prostate cancer
Diagnosing Prostate Cancer: Significant advancements being made
Counterculture Club promoting an alcohol-free lifestyle
Counterculture Club promoting an alcohol-free lifestyle
Diagnosing Prostate Cancer: Significant advancements being made
Diagnosing Prostate Cancer: Significant advancements being made
MRIs become important tools in diagnosing prostate cancer
MRIs become important tools in diagnosing prostate cancer