Cabarrus County Schools vote to make masks optional beginning next week

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 4-3 to make masks optional in Cabarrus County Schools beginning next week.

The policy will go into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and the system also revised the metrics it was using to determine the mask mandate. The percent positive rate is now under 8.0 percent which wasn’t the case a week ago.

The new metric-based guideline can be seen here:

Cabarrus County Revised Metrics
Cabarrus County Revised Metrics(Cabarrus County Schools)

Watch the full school board meeting below:

