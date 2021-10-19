‘Alternative’ lunch, bottled water to be taken to several CMS schools affected by water main break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large water main break along Remount Road has affected several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

A water boil advisory is in effect for parts of Charlotte.

The district called parents to say that several CMS schools are under that water boil advisory,

The district did not say which schools have been impacted.

However, those schools will have ‘alternative’ lunch options brought into the school Tuesday, along with bottled water.

All water service has been restored following Monday’s large water main break in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Water, for those who did not experience a loss of pressure or water, their water is safe to drink.

However, customers who experienced a loss of water should boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, crews said.

It is safe to shower and the boil water advisory is only for water consumption.

Customers should continue to boil water until the low water pressure advisory ends.

Is the Water safe to drink? Should I boil my water?



If you did not experience a loss of pressure or water, your water is safe to drink.

Charlotte Water issued the low water pressure advisory for residents who experienced low to no water pressure Monday evening due to the water main break.

The advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure. Charlotte Watter will provide updates when the advisory has ended.

The large break occurred on Remount Road just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The affected areas of the system are roughly bounded:

• To the north by Brookshire Blvd & I-85

• To the east by WT Harris Blvd and Monroe Rd

• To the west by of the Catawba River

• To the south by the State Line

According to Charlotte Water, portions of the below zip codes may have experienced low-to-no water pressure during the evening hours of Oct. 18, based on customer calls and social media reports. Crews stressed this list may not be comprehensive and will be updated as more information comes in.

The impacted zip codes are:

28105

28202

28203

28205

28206

28207

28208

28209

28211

28212

28213

28214

28215

28216

28217

28277

Charlotte Water said it is investigating to determine the cause of the break.

Residents are advised to please not call 311 or 911 to report a disruption in your service.

