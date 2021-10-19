NC DHHS Flu
80s - here we come!

First Alert Weather: After a brief stop by fall, we’re headed back to summertime temperatures!
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a brief stop by fall, we’re headed back to summertime temperatures!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Two days in the 80s
  • Sun is in the forecast
  • Rain is not

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We will start tomorrow in the mid-40s.

Then we will leave fall behind in the dust. By the afternoon, we will be in the low 80s.

We’ll start Thursday in the 50s and make it back to the low 80s in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through by the end of the week, but it won’t bring many changes.

At best, we have a 20% chance for rain between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

If you are lucky enough to get a shower, it won’t be much more than that. It won’t be the drought-buster we could use right about now. Temperatures will fall back just a few degrees to the mid-70s behind the front.

The weekend looks good. Rain shouldn’t stand in your way. Highs will be in the mid-70s with plenty of sun.

As of yesterday, it looked like we might have another shot at rain next week. That is looking less likely now. Highs will be in the mid-70s with only a 20% chance for a shower.

It may be November before we see much rain around here. That’s not great news since we’re almost 3.5″ behind on rainfall.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

