2 arrested after 100 pounds of weed, cocaine, mushrooms, assault rifles seized in Catawba County

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, Maiden Police officers served a search warrant on a home on East Holly Street in Maiden.
Maiden Police officers seized 101 pounds of packaged marijuana, five pounds of marijuana edibles, 15 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 15 grams of cocaine, two assault rifles, one pistol, and about $9,000 in cash.(Maiden Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested two people after 100 pounds of marijuana was seized along with cocaine, mushrooms, assault weapons and other items in Catawba County.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, Maiden Police officers served a search warrant on a home on East Holly Street in Maiden. Officials say the search warrant service and arrests were the results of an ongoing investigation by Maiden Police as well as tips and complaints from community residents.

Maiden Police officers seized 101 pounds of packaged marijuana, five pounds of marijuana edibles, 15 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 15 grams of cocaine, two assault rifles, one pistol, and about $9,000 in cash.\

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Christian Chase Parker and 21-year-old Alexis Susan Lineberger with felony trafficking marijuana.

Both Parker and Lineberger were held at the Catawba County Detention Center, Parker under a $45,000 secured bond and Lineberger a $7,000 secured bond.

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Christian Chase Parker and 21-year-old Alexis Susan Lineberger with felony trafficking marijuana.(Maiden Police Department)

Maiden Police Officers were assisted by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in the service of the warrant.

Maiden Police are continuing this investigation with additional charges anticipated.

