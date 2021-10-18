“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police were called to three separate scenes on Sunday, where three people were found shot and killed.

From north Charlotte to west Charlotte, police are investigating these cases and looking for the people responsible.

As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made.

On Saturday afternoon, activists and community members marched through the streets of Charlotte with a message, “Stop Killing Our Children.”

Hours later, their chants were replaced by flashing police lights.

“What are we doing wrong?” Stop Killing Our Children founder Stephanie Harrison told WBTV on Monday. “Is there something we’re doing wrong, or overlooking? Is there something else that we need to do?”

Police say it was around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they were called to a home on Aulton Link Court in North Charlotte, finding 42-year old Damian Oliver shot to death.

Hours later at 11 a.m., police say 29-year-old Terrell McCreary was found shot and killed on Wynbrook Way, also in north Charlotte.

Then at 7:45 p.m., police say 21-year-old Tahajie Howard was shot on Remount Road in west Charlotte. They say he then drove to uptown where he died on Mint Street.

On Monday afternoon, the family of Damian Oliver gathered in the home where he lost his life.

“We need to know what happened to my baby,” Bevelyn Oliver, Damian’s mother, told WBTV. “He was loving, he was my everything. All my kids are my everything. But he was my baby.”

His mother and siblings say he was loyal and hard-working.

“He’s done everything he’s supposed to do at this point in his life and for it to end at 42, we’ve got to have answers,” Will Oliver, his brother, said.

They say they will not rest until they find justice.

“If you saw something, if you see something, if you saw him somewhere and something wasn’t right, we need people to come forward,” Varsha Spruill, his sister, said.

According to the police report, Oliver’s car was also stolen and later located.

Police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600 if you know anything regarding these cases.

