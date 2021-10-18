NC DHHS Flu
Tractor chase: Botched theft leads to high-speed pursuit with front-end loader in Australia

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUEENSLAND, Australia (CNN) - A suspect led police on a destructive high-speed chase on a tractor, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Police in Queensland, Australia, released video showing someone using a front-loader tractor for an attempted smash-and-grab motorbike theft.

No one was injured in the wild chase.

The suspect made off with a pair of stolen bikes dangling from the large vehicle, police said. When officers caught up with him, things got even wilder.

The suspect dropped the bikes and took off in the tractor, leading police on a dangerous pursuit through residential streets.

It went off road through fields and through a railyard, at times weaving on and off the train tracks.

“Stop all trains, mate, stop all trains!” say officers in the video.

Eventually the road race became a foot chase, as the driver abandoned the tractor, and police said K-9 units found the man in a creek and he was taken into custody.

Police say the motorbike business sustained heavy damage.

