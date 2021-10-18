Sunday Evening Weather Update: Frost Advisories for the NC mountains Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly temperatures will develop overnight into Monday morning, with low temperatures in the 30s across the NC mountains, and 40s across the piedmont. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 4 AM to 9 AM Monday for the NC mountains and parts of the foothills. Sunny skies will develop for the start of the workweek, with a few rain showers possible Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Frost Advisory for the NC mountains Monday morning.

Sunny and mild for Monday; lower 70s for the piedmont, around 60° for the mountains.

Plenty of sunshine this week, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

You’ll need your jacket for the morning hours this week, with 30s and 40s for the start of the week. Afternoon temperatures will be mild, under sunny skies, with highs in the lower 70s for Monday, and mid to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

WBTV Oct. 17 Low Temps (WBTV)

A slight warming trend will continue through Thursday, with upper 70s for Thursday afternoon. A few rain showers are possible late Thursday into early Friday as a cold front moves through the region.

A cold front will move through by early Friday, with temperatures cooling back into the mid-70s for Friday afternoon and around 70 degrees for the weekend.

Have your jacket before you head out the door!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

