Single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County kills one, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lancaster County, authorities say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m. on Bethel Boat Landing Road, which is eight miles west of Lancaster.

A 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading west on the road when the vehicle ran off the highway and struck several trees, troopers said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the SCHP.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

