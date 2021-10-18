NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County kills one, troopers say

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the SCHP.
Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 102 words with a read time of approximately 30 seconds.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lancaster County, authorities say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m. on Bethel Boat Landing Road, which is eight miles west of Lancaster.

A 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading west on the road when the vehicle ran off the highway and struck several trees, troopers said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the SCHP.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old fatally shot and killed in southwest Charlotte before driving to uptown and succumbing to injuries
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Latest News

Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte
Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash on N.C. 150 in Catawba County kills one, troopers say
There’s new information from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety about how vital it is...
Study: Good quality headlights lead to lower risk of car crashes
Charlotte man killed in Lancaster County crash, authorities say