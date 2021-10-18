‘Several zip codes’ impacted by major water main break in Charlotte
Residents should expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say “several zip codes” are being impacted by a major water main break in Charlotte Monday evening.
The large water main break happened on Remount Road just before 6 p.m.
Charlotte Water officials tweeted that crews are responding to the break.
Officials say they will update with more information once the break is isolated.
