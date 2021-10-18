‘Several zip codes’ impacted by major water main break in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say “several zip codes” are being impacted by a major water main break in Charlotte Monday evening.

The large water main break happened on Remount Road just before 6 p.m.

Charlotte Water officials tweeted that crews are responding to the break.

Charlotte Water is responding to a large water main break on Remount Road that is affecting several zip codes. We will update once the break is isolated. Expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/ZHnIAdwfvb — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 18, 2021

Officials say they will update with more information once the break is isolated.

Residents should expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening.

