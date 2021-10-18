Police respond to weekend shooting at south Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center that injures three, authorities say

This article has 115 words with a read time of approximately 33 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to a weekend shooting in the Waverly area of south Charlotte.

The shooting happened Saturday night on Waverly Center Drive, at the Waverly Shopping Center, a police report said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person with life-threatening injuries was transported by Medic. Two others took themselves to the hospital, authorities said.

Two of the victims were listed as 19 years old, while the third was listed as 21 years old, the report stated.

No other information was immediately available.

