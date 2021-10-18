Police looking for missing 86-year-old man last seen in southwest Charlotte

This article has 73 words with a read time of approximately 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 86-year-old Edward Trapp was reported missing by his family Monday morning.

Trapp was last seen near the 500 block of West Cama Street.

Anyone who sees Trapp is asked to call 911 immediately.

