NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police looking for missing 86-year-old man last seen in southwest Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 86-year-old Edward Trapp was reported missing by his family Monday morning.
Edward Trapp's family reported him missing Monday morning.
Edward Trapp's family reported him missing Monday morning.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 73 words with a read time of approximately 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 86-year-old Edward Trapp was reported missing by his family Monday morning.

Trapp was last seen near the 500 block of West Cama Street.

Anyone who sees Trapp is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old shot in southwest Charlotte, drives to uptown and dies from injuries
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Latest News

Craig Pierce is seen here confronting an officer during the June 27 traffic stop.
Rowan County Commissioner seen on police video during traffic stop pleads guilty to impaired driving
Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County kills one, troopers say
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
Police respond to weekend shooting at south Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center that injures three, authorities say
A return to a limited sense of normal at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center happens...
Charlotte City Council meetings back open to the public