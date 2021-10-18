NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating homicide after one person shot and killed in uptown Charlotte near Truist Field

S. Mint street shooting
S. Mint street shooting(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in uptown Charlotte Sunday night.

According to medic, one person was shot and killed in the 200 block of South Mint Street right across from Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park around 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

