CMPD investigating homicide after one person shot and killed in uptown Charlotte near Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in uptown Charlotte Sunday night.

According to medic, one person was shot and killed in the 200 block of South Mint Street right across from Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park around 8 p.m.

Police have crime scene tape surrounding this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/wsQd9olDmk — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.