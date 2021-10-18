NC DHHS Flu
Homicide investigation underway in Rowan County

Friends thought Timothy James long had overdosed, deputies found gunshot wound
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of 35-year-old Timothy James “T.J.” Long thought he had passed out from a drug overdose, but it turns out that Long was shot to death, according to law enforcement.

Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a house on Ted Lane on Sunday at 2:54 a.m. They found Long lying on a couch in the basement.

Friends told deputies they suspected Long had overdosed on fentanyl and had used the overdose-reversing drug Narcan to try and revive him.

Firefighters with the South Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan EMS attempted to revive Long but stopped their efforts at 3:31 a.m., officials said.

The friends told deputies they were together with Long in the basement of the home on Saturday night and Sunday morning. At some point, several of the friends said they left the Ted Lane home and went to a house on Duke Drive “to take showers.”

One of the friends said that while he was at the Duke Drive location, a white man with dreadlocks came to the door to tell them that he had heard gunshots at the Ted Lane address. When the friends returned to that location, they found Long.

Deputies determined that Long had a gunshot wound at the base of his neck and died at the scene. Three shell casings were found nearby.

Long’s father was upstairs in the house at the time. He told investigators that he thought he had heard something that sounded like gunshots but did not investigate further.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Earnhardt or Det.Adam Ratledge at (704) 216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

