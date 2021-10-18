NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: ‘Dress in layers’ weather has arrived

You’ll notice the cooler starts and more seasonable afternoons the next few days.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After near-record warmth last week, October temperatures have moved in behind Saturday’s cold front.

  • Chilly starts & comfortable afternoons ahead
  • Slight warm-up returns mid-week
  • Another cold front moves in Thursday-Friday

We have woken up to the 30s and low 40s two mornings in a row now that this weekend’s cold front has moved east. Despite the chilly mornings, however, lots of sunshine is allowing for quick warmups into the afternoon hours. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid-70s as high pressure remains in control. You’ll want to grab the jackets again tomorrow morning as similar conditions will persist through Tuesday.

As high pressure gradually shifts eastward, temperatures will climb through the middle of the week and eventually top out near 80° by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

There is a 0% chance of rain in our forecast the next few days.
Thursday into Friday, another cold front will move overhead, bringing us a brief shot at a few showers and slightly cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. We need the rainfall, but this next system won’t bring any substantial rain to the area. Only an isolated shower chance is in the forecast as we wrap up the work week!

