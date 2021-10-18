NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Cool start to the week, but warmer days ahead

After a pleasant evening, clear skies and a light breeze will allow readings to drop back to the chilly 40s for most neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off chilly again this morning, but with wall-to-wall sunshine in the forecast, afternoon readings will bounce back to the seasonal middle 70s today.

  • Chilly start but seasonal afternoon readings in the 70s
  • Sunshine and warmer midweek temperatures
  • Little chance for much-needed rain

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After a pleasant evening, clear skies and a light breeze will allow readings to drop back to the chilly 40s for most neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.

A nice warming trend will dominate the midweek period, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday before inching up close to 80° Wednesday and Thursday.

We start the week off cool, but warmer days are ahead.
We start the week off cool, but warmer days are ahead.(Source: WBTV)

As for much-needed rain, the news is not quite so good.  There’s a very small chance for a stray shower or two from late Thursday into early Friday as another cold front moves through the region, but that’s about it.  High temperatures Friday are still forecast to remain quite warm, reaching the mid to upper 70s before backing down behind the late-week front to the lower 70s over the weekend.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al ConklinCopyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old fatally shot and killed in southwest Charlotte before driving to uptown and succumbing to injuries
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week, but warmer days ahead
First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week, but warmer days ahead
Sunday Evening Weather Update: Frost Advisories for the NC mountains Monday morning
Sunday Evening Weather Update: Frost Advisories for the NC mountains Monday morning
WBTV Oct. 17 7 Day Forecast
Sunday Evening Weather Update: Frost Advisories for the NC mountains Monday morning
Today's forecast
FALL-like temperatures have arrived