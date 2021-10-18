First Alert: Cool start to the week, but warmer days ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off chilly again this morning, but with wall-to-wall sunshine in the forecast, afternoon readings will bounce back to the seasonal middle 70s today.

Chilly start but seasonal afternoon readings in the 70s

Sunshine and warmer midweek temperatures

Little chance for much-needed rain

After a pleasant evening, clear skies and a light breeze will allow readings to drop back to the chilly 40s for most neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.

A nice warming trend will dominate the midweek period, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday before inching up close to 80° Wednesday and Thursday.

We start the week off cool, but warmer days are ahead. (Source: WBTV)

As for much-needed rain, the news is not quite so good. There’s a very small chance for a stray shower or two from late Thursday into early Friday as another cold front moves through the region, but that’s about it. High temperatures Friday are still forecast to remain quite warm, reaching the mid to upper 70s before backing down behind the late-week front to the lower 70s over the weekend.

