Figuring out why we are struggling with supply chain issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Order something online and you can usually get it in a day or two.

Head to the store and you’ll find shelves full of what you want. But as you have likely noticed that is not always the case now.

“Certain brands of tissues, certain brand of yogurts that normally I would get and I just can’t find,” grocery store customer Kelly Adams said.

You better start your Christmas shopping soon if you want to be able to find everything on your list. The shortages are being blamed on a gummed-up supply chain.

The head-scratcher for most of us is understanding what’s causing it.

“Look, a part of what’s happening isn’t just the supply side. It’s the demand side, demand is off the charts,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “Retail sales are through the roof. And if you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the west coast. Now every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because the demand is up because income is up.”

Dr. John Connaughton, an Economics Professor from UNC Charlotte helped answer some of those questions on On Your Side Tonight.

Jamie: Yeah, we know consumer demand right is up significantly. We’ve seen it over the last year and a half or so. How much of a factor is that in this big-picture supply chain issue?

Connaughton: I think that’s one of the biggest factors there are. Multiple things that are causing this, but certainly the amount of money in consumer pockets. It’s over the last year given the amount of checks that have come from the federal government to 90% plus of the American public has really been driving this.

Jamie: So this is a wage increase one, but also stimulus that’s come in from the government, right?

Connaughton: Lots of stimulus money. There are the average families probably got 5 to $7000 of stimulus money over the last year and a half, and they didn’t get to spend it all during the COVID lockdowns.

Jamie: So demand was strong during the pandemic. That’s surprising number one, but then number two, I guess the second side of that was that it sort of wiped out inventories because many of these factories weren’t able to produce up to normal speed, correct?

Connaughton: Going on, clearly there’s been some breakdown in the supply side because of COVID and factories producing its lower levels, but honestly Jamie, that’s been over for pretty close to a year now, and so factories are able and should be able to produce. But the problem has been number one - An increase in demand, but #2, the supply chain is just not that flexible. If you look at it, you’ve got a very limited number of ports that you can deal with ports because of contracts with unions were fixed in terms of their rate at which they unloaded ships. It didn’t take a big shift on the demand side to essentially shut the ports down or to slow them down to the point where the backlog became a significant problem.

Jamie: So this system was always sort of running on fine margins, we just didn’t notice it before?

Connaughton: That’s right, we didn’t. We didn’t have big shifts in demand that could cause problems like we’re seeing right now.

Jamie: We’ve been hearing you see headlines from time to time, but metal containers are a factor in all of this. What is the factor there?

Connaughton: Well this is real simple. There are a lot of metal containers that would normally be unloaded, emptied and going back to where they came from. They’re sitting offshore right now. You know, if you’ve got 70 plus ships sitting off of Long Beach, they’re all full of containers, they’re just sitting there. They should have been unloaded and on their way back. They’re not back to where they started from, so they can’t be loaded because they’re just sitting off the coast.

Jamie: How much of this was predictable?

Connaughton: So yeah, it’s predictable. Yeah, probably we could have seen this. A lot of folks were talking a year or so ago, a year and a half ago about the extended and fragile global supply chain that we had developed over the last 20 years. We’ve seen the weaknesses. Ironically, despite the warnings a year ago, nothing really changed. But the biggest, the biggest industries that have been pushed back by this, or the ones that require the chips because that’s not two things, aren’t going to change quickly. The rate at which we unload and move containers is not going to change quickly despite Long Beach going 24/7. The second thing is we’re not going to see chip production increase dramatically, and so we’re going to be looking at these two items, probably for the next six months to a year.

