Evening weather update: Another warming trend on the way

WBTV Oct. 18 High Temps
WBTV Oct. 18 High Temps(WBTV)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It feels crazy to say after we waited so long for fall-like weather - but we’re headed for the 80s again.

  • Lows tonight in the 40s
  • 80s are in our forecast
  • Rain is still hard to come by

Tonight will be another cool one. If you turned on the heat last night, you may want to keep it on one or two more nights. You may also be tempted to turn on the A/C in the afternoons. Tonight and Tuesday night will feature lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WBTV 7 Days Forecast Oct. 18
WBTV 7 Days Forecast Oct. 18(WBTV)

Tomorrow will take us back to the mid-70s for highs. Then it gets even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, we are forecast to hit 80° each afternoon. Rain chances are almost zero.

A weak cold front will move through Thursday into Friday. There’s a chance for rain but it’s a small one. There’s a 20% chance from Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will technically get cooler, but it still won’t feel much like fall. Highs will be in the mid-70s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be back in the mid 50s so that puts us out of the running for frost through the weekend.

By next Monday, one model keeps us dry, but another gives us at least a chance for some rain. Since we’re more than 3″ behind on rainfall, let’s hope we get some.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

