CPI Security providing opportunities for kids to see the Carolina Panthers in action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of young men were able to catch the Carolina Panthers in action for the first time.

CPI Security partnered with Promise Youth Development to make the day of fun happen.

Promise Youth Development is a nonprofit in East Charlotte that provides a community-based mentorship program to underserved youth ages 8-18, free of charge. “We’re excited about this opportunity, to expose them to something they’ve never been exposed to,” said Mentor Andrew Boyd.

For the last four Carolina Panthers home games, CPI Security has given its 100-level tickets to organizations that are making a difference in the lives of Charlotte-Mecklenburg youth.

For many kids in these programs, this is the first time they’ve had the opportunity to see an NFL game in person. “So much of what life is about is having unique experiences. We want all kids to get the chance to go to a game, travel, or experience something they wouldn’t normally be able to,” CEO and Founder of CPI Security Ken Gill said in a press release.

