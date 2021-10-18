NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says

By ROBERT BURNS
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

In 1989 Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

But his legacy was scarred when, in 2003, Powell went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for the U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.

In an announcement on social media, Powell’s family said he had been fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said. Powell had been treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death.

“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Bush said. “And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Powell maintained, in a 2012 interview with The Associated Press, that on balance, the U.S. succeeded in Iraq.

“I think we had a lot of successes,” Powell said. “Iraq’s terrible dictator is gone.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old fatally shot and killed in southwest Charlotte before driving to uptown and succumbing to injuries
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Toyota to build $1.29 billion US battery plant employing 1,750
Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County kills one, troopers say
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’
FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a...
US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall