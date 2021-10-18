NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Coach Matt Rhule wants the Carolina Panthers to run the ball more

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs through an opening in the line during an...
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs through an opening in the line during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When you think of the Carolina Panthers, what is their identity?  We know they play good defense, but who are they offensively? 

You don’t know? Neither do they as coach Rhule was pondering that after Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. That was the team’s 3rd straight defeat after a 3-0 start, but that is going to change in week 7 says coach.

“We have not been committed enough to running it and that’s going to change-- I can tell you that right now,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “You’ll see a vastly different look moving forward.”

In yesterday’s loss to the Vikings, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold threw the ball 41 times and only completed 17.  Sure there were a lot of drops in the game, but throwing it 41 times and not completing a higher number is not a recipe for winning for any team in the NFL and that includes the Panthers.

So after looking at it, the only way to correct that is by running the ball more and even without Christian McCaffrey, who is currently on the IR with a hamstring injury, the Panthers can still tote the rock effectively.

“Chuba (Hubbard) is showing us that he can run the ball at a high level when given enough opportunities,” said coach.

Hubbard ran the ball only 16 times Sunday against the Vikings for 61 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Coach says he would like to see the Panthers run it 30 to 33 times per game as a team and that will solve a few problems for this offense.

The Panthers O-Line has struggled in pass protection the last 3 weeks of this losing streak.

During that time, Darnold has been sacked 12 times and that constant pressure has led to 6 interceptions.

In that same time, as a team, the Panthers are averaging 4.46 yards per carry. Hubbard in that same time period is averaging 4.13 yards per carry.

The answer for the Panthers is quite simple, run the ball more. Focus more on your strength. If they do, they may be able to turn this season around.

“We don’t need to panic. We don’t need to throw the baby out with the bath water. We are 3-3. We are going to redefine who we are and we are going to run the football. We are going to protect our quarterback. We are not going to turn the ball over anymore. That’s the only way we are going to win. We got to get that done this week.

It all sounds good but the execution of this team has been terrible the last 3 week. So we will see Sunday if this new identity on offense shows up Sunday against the New York Giants.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old shot in southwest Charlotte, drives to uptown and dies from injuries
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) makes the game-winning catch against Carolina...
Panthers lose third straight after comeback vs. Vikings falls short in OT
Panthers place McCaffrey on IR; RB can’t return until Week 9
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden controversy brings back memories of Jerry Richardson fallout
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek...
Sam Darnold throws three picks, Eagles come back to top Panthers